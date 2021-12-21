'I am single but I have a boyfriend' – Michy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Ghanaian actress cum musician, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, known widely as Michy has said although she is in a relationship, she is single.



According to her, the fact remains that she is single ever since her relationship with Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale had a shipwreck.



In a recent video shared on Instagram by Sammy Kay when Michy was preparing to mount a stage to perform, she revealed that she has a boyfriend.



“I have a boyfriend but I am still single,” she said laughingly.



After her split from Shatta Wale, Michy has been making several public utterances about her regrets and what would influence her future choices.



Not too long ago, she revealed that she was ready to accept a sperm donor to help her have her second child. In a recent video, she also threw subtle shades at Shatta Wale for chewing and munching her breasts carelessly like a hungry lion in the past.



The video sums up how free Michy has become and to the surprise of all, she revealed interestingly that although she was dating, she sees and recognizes herself as single.



