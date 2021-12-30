You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 30Article 1434580

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

I am single – Juliet Ibrahim clarifies

Juliet Ibrahim reveal's relationship status Juliet Ibrahim reveal's relationship status

Ghanaian actress, Julie Ibrahim has clarified that she is single.

She talked about her marital status after someone edited her Wikipedia page.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Juliet said someone has been editing her page for about a year now.

According to her, VJ Adams has been cited as her spouse.

Ms Ibrahim explained that she worked on some projects with VJ Adams, including a bridal shoot, but they are not married.

She concluded by thanking the fellow for removing that from online.

Read her full post below:

