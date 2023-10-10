I am richer than all those insulting me – DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Award-winning musician, DJ Azonto, has stated that he is not perturbed by the backlash he receives on social media in relation to how he portrays himself in the public.



According to him, insults directed at him by some Ghanaians do not affect him in any way because he is way richer than those individuals who spend their time making derogatory comments about the way he dresses.



The award-winning musician, who is noted for dressing like a woman, reiterated that his lifestyle has helped him to make contacts with some prominent people aa well as raise enough money to cater for himself hence insults from Ghanaians won’t make him give up on his fashion sense.



Speaking in an interview with popular entertainment blogger Zionfelix, Kwame DJ Azonto said, “I’m richer than all those insulting me and when they calculate their family monies it cannot buy even one of my cars or my houses so why do I think about them.”



He further recounted how his fashion has helped him to make contacts and opened doors for him, “I’m just being myself. This is one of the ways of making myself happy. This is my brand [dressing like a woman] I’m happy that everybody is here. At the airport, I was with Guru, Piesie Esther, Maame Esi, and yourself [Zionfelix] but I was the only one the whites were approaching and you saw it.



So it is something that gives me happiness. I even made contact and the man said he would come to Ghana and I made other contacts too. So I look at the profits more than [the losses].”



