'I am rich' - Nana Agradaa declares February as Fendi month

Former fetish priestess, Nana Agraada, who become born again last year, has once again flaunted her wealth in a new video.



Now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, she has sent a special message to her Instagram followers in the month of February, which she has declared as a Fendi month.



Nana Agraadaa has disclosed that she will be stepping out rocking clothes from the Italian luxury fashion house, Fendi. In effect, her shoes, bags, dresses and shirts will all be from the designer brand.



"Happy happy happy new month. My name is Evangelist Mama Pat but you can also call me Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng. I am the 'Evangelist Police', you get me? Happy new month. This month is February, and February stands for 'f' so you can see my Fendi bag, Fendi shoe, and as usual, you see my Fendi shirt because this is the month of Fendi," she said in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on Instagram.



The self-acclaimed Evangelist Police added that her God has indeed blessed her with riches as she can boast of living the best life and also driving exotic cars.



"I am still counting my blessings. I am blessed, I am beautiful, I am a sweet woman. I am rich (blows a kiss), we are still counting our blessings.



"I am using my ash car in February... in January I used the black car, so in this month I am using my ash car (INFINITI QX80)," she teased.



The latest video from Nana Agradaa has gone viral with many of her fans commending her fashion sense. They added that she is full of life.



Yasberry Cosmetics on Instagram wrote: "Fendi things on mama pat and that’s on periodt."



Another, Milloniarechick added: "Yessss watasai love your energy."



A third, Priscilla Grant commented: "Obi nie yem praaaaaam. Haters are bleeding ooo mama-Pat. Happy new month to you too God blessings and more grace."



