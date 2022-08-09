I am rebranding to take over the world - KayBlez

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

After giving us great tunes like 'Meda Nda' and 'Chocho Muncho', Highlife musician KayBlez formerly known as Bless feels the time is ripe to expand his musical influence across the world. And he is starting by rebranding himself.



This, he believes will push his fortunes on the global music front. “I am now with a new management team called Invicta Jam Empire and on Friday, August 26, I will be dropping my latest single Run.



“My upcoming song is different from the songs Ghanaians have come to accept me for. I am looking beyond Ghana and aiming at getting international awards and collaborations. The new KayBlez is not here to joke but make a mark. Ghanaians may not have experienced the best of me yet so this is the time to prove my worth a great talent.



“I feel I have too much music in me to concentrate on Highlife only. I want to show my versatility so together with my new management team, we’re dropping a new single titled RUN to attest to that,” he said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz recently.



KayBlez will be holding a listening party with the media on August 25 and he noted it will be an opportunity for the latter to interact with him and ask him questions.



The management, Invicta Jam Empire headed by Tony Pun, a former manager of Samini said the team has loads of confidence in KayBlez as the next big thing in Ghana and beyond.



“I have always known that KayBlez is a good talent for export and to bring us Grammy Awards, that is the 100 percent confidence we have in him. He is a great musician and the team is ready to push him to favourable position on the global music map,” he said.