I am ready to do menial jobs to support my husband in Germany - Nayas

• Nayas is currently in Germany to visit her husband



• The two got married in September 2019



• The actress says she is ready to do menial jobs to support her husband



Ghanaian actress, Gloria Mensah, popularly known as Nayas has disclosed she is ready to do menial jobs like cleaning to support her Germany-based husband.



Though she has no plans of staying permanently in Germany because of her booming movie career in Ghana, she is determined to do any job during her stay in Germany.



According to her, she will not let her status affect her so much in the choice of work she does.



"I can't stay here for so long because of my career, even if I have to stay here for the next six months, I have to do menial jobs like sweeping jobs. If you come to Germany and your documentation is not yet complete, the only job you can get are these menial jobs like cleaning. But it is better because we don't have any bad work here in Germany. If you strive hard and don't lazy around, you will get money to support your husband, and family back home.



"So, if you bring your celebrity status here in Germany, you will suffer. If you say because of your celebrity status you won't do cleaning jobs, it doesn't make sense to me," she said.



She was speaking in an interview with ZionFelix and monitored by GhanaWeb.



She tied the knot in September 2019 to Nana Safo Kantanka who is based in Hamburg, Germany.



