I am opposed to Akufo-Addo's plan for new luxurious jet - KK Fosu fumes

There have been mixed reactions from the public and political actors about the decision by the government to purchase a new aircraft for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels.



Whilst the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has backed the decision, a former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has criticized the move.



Ghanaian highlife artiste, KK Fosu has also shared his candid view about the brouhaha surrounding the decision to purchase a new presidential jet for Nana Addo’s luxurious trips.



He submitted in a radio interview: “We don’t need a new aeroplane for the president now, so let’s consider ourselves and our status before we aspire to take certain decisions in this country.



“Why not use that money to fix our roads but they will use our hard-earned money to go rent an aeroplane or buy a fresh plane, for what reason?,” he asked Amansan Krakye in an interview.



“Why not, masa what are you sitting there saying that they should use all that huge sums to go and buy an aeroplane for Nana Addo,” he said on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.