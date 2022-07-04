I am older than my wife – Keche Andrew

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: SammyKay Media

Keche Andrew, one half of the popular Ghanaian musical hip-life duo, Keche, has dispelled rumours his wife, Joana Gyan, is older than him.



According to him, he is 7 to 8 months older than his wife. He said he was not perturbed about the rumours making rounds when he got married to his wife.



He explained that his wife is a “boss lady” who manages companies and businesses hence people assumed she was older than him.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online show, Keche Andrew narrated how he met his wife after an aggressive gesture shown to her.



Keche have recently released a banging tune titled “Life” and it’s currently available on all digital streaming platforms.



Watch the video below:





