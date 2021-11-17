I am obsessed with Jessica Saforo - Journalist Albert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Journalist Albert confesses being obsessed with Jessica Saforo



He recounts when she had to tell her to get married at 40



He shares he only replies to people he is obsessed about



Reprimanded journalist, Albert whose viral video has got everyone talking has stated he is obsessed with ace journalist, Jessica Safo.



The blogger, who in the past asked ace journalist Jessica Saforo to marry because she was 40 years old and single amassed attacks on himself however, he said he made that statement because he liked Jessica and only makes statements about people he is obsessed with.



“I wrote at age 40; she is a very successful broadcaster and she should focus on getting married. I didn’t think about it, I just wrote it.” he went on to assert “Maybe because I am obsessed with her, I like her. People that I am obsessed about; I try to reply to their posts”.



He further narrated how the statement made on Jessica on Facebook came to be.



According to him, it all started when he chanced on Jessica’s picture. As a follower and a fan of hers, he thought it was just okay to advise her to get married at 40.



“She is a radio journalist that I follow. Once upon a time, I went to Facebook and I saw her photo and wrote ‘when are you going to marry?’ and it went viral. People were reacting. The reactions were in the thousands asking me ‘when are you going to die?’. She gave me a reply, a reply I can’t remember like, focus on your life," he detailed.