I am now hard like Gaddafi - Shatta Wale

I love the new me, Shatta Wale



SM boss promises to go hard in 2022



Shatta Movement celebrate their leader



Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, is described by many as an outspoken personality who doesn't fear voicing out his concerns, especially with issues surrounding showbiz in Ghana.



Despite being tagged as a 'controversial' artiste, Shatta has hinted that fans will even see a 'hard' version of him this year. It is going to be 'super scary'.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb on Thursday, he noted that he is coming like 'kakai' with his new personality which he likened to the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi.



"Love the man I have grown into, hard like Gaddafi," Shatta Wale wrote.



It is a new revolution from the camp of the Shatta Movement, believed to be one of the largest artiste fanbases in the country.



Reacting to the latest news, fans of Shatta hailed him and described him as one of the greatest musicians.



An Instagram user @africadollar wrote: "I can’t wait to see you become a president of Ghana 1 Don Insha Allah."



Another @felixokine5 confessed his love for the dancehall musician and tasked him to keep the fire burning. He wrote: "I really love it too. Keep fire it for us. SM Boss.."



