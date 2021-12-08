I am not secretly married - Phaize debunks rumors

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Fast-rising award-winning musician, Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, popularly known as Phase has set the record straight on his alleged secret proposal and marriage to an unknown lady.



Some weeks back, a video and images surfaced on the internet in which the Asakaa hitmaker Phaize was seen placing a ring on the finger of an unknown lady in the background of a romantic setting. Many fans and netizens made calculations and concluded on the Kumasi-based musician getting engaged.



On the contrary, Phaize has denied being engaged or secretly getting married to an unknown lady. In a recent interview on Omy TV, the rapper said the short video and pictures circulating on the internet is that from a music video of his latest song titled ‘You’.



“It was circulating that I had a secret wedding or something like that and I had calls from family members and they were asking what’s going on? You had a wedding and didn’t say a word? They were all disappointed and I was like no! This was a music video before they came to understand,” Phaize said.



Phaize is recently in the Greater Accra region to promote his latest single ‘You’



‘You’ is an afrobeat song produced by Kumasi based producer called Apya.

Accompanied by a very exciting music video directed by Prymo Pryme and was shot in the lovely greens and wetlands of Akosombo.