I am not a controversial person - Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghanaian Gospel Artiste, Empress Gifty, has stated that she is not a controversial person.



“Empress is someone, she is real, I will tell you the truth, the hard truth, I make sure I do things that make me happy.



"I believe in myself, I believe in my creativity, I believe in what I am doing, so when I’m doing it, I add confidence to it and I think that’s what makes people think I’m controversial.”



The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker made the assertion on the ‘Yellow Couch’ on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday, April 27, 2022.



The Songstress also revealed that social media has helped her bag a lot of endorsement deals.



“When it comes to the type of job I do, social media now is very important because now you can’t go to Opera Square to go and buy CDs.



"Now, we are dealing with digital platforms, pendrives.. If you don’t adopt this style, you will be left out”, she explained.



The Award-winning Singer explained further that, when she started using Social Media, her colleagues were lambasting her because back then, they didn’t know one could make money through Social Media.



“Social Media is where I got all my brand endorsements from. I have ten companies that I’m doing that for.”



She also mentioned that she is attracted to positive vibes and does not allow negative criticism to affect her mood.



Responding to why her lyrics are ‘akutia’, the singer responded by saying ‘akutia’ is in the bible.



“When it comes to sex, it is in the bible, when it comes to ‘akutia’, it is in the bible, blessing is in the bible, so all my lyrics are in the bible,” she asserted.



Meanwhile, the Gospel Musician has an upcoming program dubbed the ‘TREC’.



The event is expected to bring worshippers together and gospel music lovers on one platform to worship and praise God.



This event will be held at the Junction Mall, Nungua on May 1 at 5pm.