I am not a commercial artiste – D Black

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Desmond Blackmore, better known as D Black, has empathetically stated that he is not a commercial artiste as perceived.



The rapper and entrepreneur who made an appearance on Y 107.9 FM’s ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show with Kojo Manuel explained that he was an English rapper and for that matter was not to be perceived as a commercial artiste. He further mentioned that people perceived him to be a commercial act because of his style of music.



“People see me to be a commercial artiste, but I am not a commercial artiste. It looks like I am because of the type of music I put out, but I rap in English”, he said.



The enjoyment minister further lamented on his songs being nominated for certain categories in music awards and the same not done for other English rappers in the Ghanaian industry.



“You nominate my song in the afrobeat category but there’s nobody in music history who raps in English and will like to be in an afrobeat category. You don’t see Manifest in the afrobeat category in the VGMA’s. Everyone who raps in English wouldn’t want to be nominated for that category not even the collaboration of the year category,” he said.



The CEO of Blak Avenue Musik further hinted at the release of a new album later this year.