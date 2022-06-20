I am not a bad influence on Ghanaian youth - Black Sherif

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fast-rising artiste, Black Sherif has refuted allegations that he is gradually becoming a negative influence on the youth with the kind of words he uses in his songs.



Some people have criticized ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hitmaker, for using the ‘F’ word and also for mostly talking about marijuana in his songs, but he vehemently disagrees with the negative influence tag.



He responded “Oh. no. Why? Oh, no I’m not a negative influence on the youth. See, I’m trying my best to make it with my creativity so I had to break rules to reach here.



“When I pick a pen to write a song, what flashes back in my mind is what I went through as at when I was like 7 or 8 years old and that’s what I try to write,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“Songs that inspired me, that made me feel that I can do something, the words used in those songs are what I write but I don’t mean it in a negative way,” he told Amansan Krakye during a one-on-one interview.



“I want kids to see me and feel that anything I’m doing I can make a living out of this that’s all I’m trying to do so I don’t want to inspire people to go and do anything negative,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.