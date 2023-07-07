‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’s release hurts me – Iyanya

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Nigerian music star and former boyfriend of Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya has expressed that he was hurt when he heard the release of ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson.’



According to him, before the book’s release, Yvonne Nelson called him to make an endorsement video without knowing the content.



Speaking to Foster Aggor on Starr Drive, he said, “I made it the endorsement videos because I didn’t know I was in the book. I was hurt when I first heard about the content.”



He revealed that he wished he can have a sit-down conversation with Yvonne to have a talk “I don’t really feel good that I have to sit on the radio to talk about this because it is emotional.”



He added that I also feel like at the end of the day she is healing. Let’s not forget that too whatever it is. But what we all need to understand is that everybody has been through ups and downs and being famous comes with the territory.”



The artiste recently dropped an EP which features Kuami Eugene and other Africa music stars dubbed ‘ Love and Trust.”