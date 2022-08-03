I am nobody’s role model, let me live my life - Lydia Forson tells critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has warned some social media users to leave her without burdening her with a role model tag.



According to Lydia in a post she shared on Twitter on August 3, 2022, she doesn't want to fit society’s picture of having the perfect image as an actress.



“I am nobody’s role model please; that tag you people use to try and make people feel like they owe you some type of behaviour; me I don’t like. I’m trying to figure life out like the rest of you. Leave me to it,” she warned.



In recent times, the actress has been very open about her thoughts on various issues, especially when it comes to politics.



Earlier this year, before the Electronic Transaction Levy which is popularly known as the E-Levy was passed, the actress used her social media accounts to fight against the bill which is now a policy.



After the bill was passed, the outspoken actress didn't end her rant about what she described as bad leadership.



Before her post requesting to be left alone on August 3, 2022, Lydia hit hard on the government in a tweet that read, “The very people singing the chorus of 'fix your attitude' were holding placards on the streets making demands when they were in opposition.



“Why didn’t this government campaign on 'fix your attitude?' if they believed we were our problems?” she asked.





I am nobody’s role model please; that tag you people use to try and make people feel like they owe you some type of behavior; me I don’t like.



I’m trying to figure life out like the rest of you.



Leave me to it. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) August 3, 2022

ADA/BB