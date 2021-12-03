'I am more Ghanaian than you think' – Songstress Aakosya

Entertainment of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Mellifluous Ghanaian Songstress, Aakosya is the newest songbird projecting soulful sounds and afrobeats in Ghana. The songstress has released her latest single titled: ‘Wetin Gel Do’.



While Aakosya has lived most of her life outside Ghana, the beautiful songstress is immensely in tune with her Ghanaian descendance.



Her ability to inculcate the local Twi dialect into her masterpiece ‘Wetin Gel Do’ single brings her closer to most Ghanaians. The single is available on all major music streaming platforms and is off to a great start with the young star winning over new listeners who have an appreciation for good music.



In talking about herself, Aakosya noted that “my work ethic makes me a relentless entertainer. I developed my artistry by producing my signature Afro-beats sound that mixes sassy with cool with a laid-back vibe.”



With years of songwriting and production experience, the latest single delivers big-on-quality sound production, as the Ghanaian songstress rides it smoothly with her eclectic yet powerful vocals and well-composed lyrics.

‘Wetin Gel Do’ describes the explosive attraction a lady has for a guy as she persistently shoots her shots at him in hopes to get him.



The song represents Aakosya as a strong, independent woman who knows what she wants and is not afraid to go for it.



Aakosya like many young female artists believes in hard work which reflects heavily in the song’s quality and resonates with all her vast intercontinental fans and listeners.