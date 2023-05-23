I am looking forward to working with Stonebwoy – Willis Beatz

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Sound engineer, Willis Beatz, has disclosed how ready he is to work with Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy.



The Ghanaian music producer, known as William Osafo in private life revealed in a recent interview that he is yet to directly work with Stonebwoy.



He stated that he would love to create beats for the Burniton Music Group boss.



“One person I haven’t worked with yet and I would love to create beats for, is Stonebwoy. I have worked on a song he featured on but I haven’t done anything directly for him before. I am really looking forward to working with,” Willis Beatz told Graphic Showbiz.



Willis said this while talking about the artistes he enjoyed working with.



“I have enjoyed working with most of the artistes who have come my way, it really has been fun working with all of them," he noted.