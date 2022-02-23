I am inside Lagos - Kelvyn Boy reveals amidst claims of his arrest

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy has disclosed that he is currently outside the country promoting his new single despite reports of his arrest.



On Tuesday, February 22, GNA reported that the singer born Kelvin Brown had been remanded into police custody over the alleged assault of his former girlfriend and the mother of his two children.



The report added that the court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah, will on Wednesday, February 23, consider his bail application.



But a post from Kelvyn Boy sighted by GhanaWeb suggests that the 'Down Flat' crooner is currently in the capital of Nigeria, Lagos having a good time and also promoting his new project.



He tweeted: "LAGOS I’m in your CITY…whats good??? #Downflat."



This new update from the singer comes hours after he shared a video on Instagram that captured him with Nigerian music gaint, Wizkid.



