I am in Ghana because Ghanaians were rooting for me - Queen of BBNija S6

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• BBNija S6 inmate Queen is in Ghana



• She shares she had massive support from Ghanaians



• Queen narrated her hassle with Ghana's immigration





Big Brother Nigeria inmate Queen has revealed she is in Ghana for the massive support from Ghanaians.



The BBNija inmate arrived in Ghana after knowing she had massive support while in the Big Brother House in an interview with MzGee.



“I'm here to see the monarchs in Ghana because when I got out of the house, I got hold of my phone and realised I had a good chart from Ghanaians, had a good chart from Nigerians. People in Ghana were really rooting for me and I was surprised,” she articulated.



Reading messages on her phone she cited a lot of messages from Ghanaians saying they couldn’t wait for her to come to Ghana, so she thought it was the best time to visit the country after the reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria had ended.



On her arrival in the country, she shared her bad experience at the airport.



She narrated how she was asked by the immigration why she had a lot of clothes.



“I was wearing a nose mask at first, I had to explain my problem to them that I was a TV star, and when they asked which one, and that was when they let us go,” she explained.





