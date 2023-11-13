‘I am happy and it serves you right’ – Sally Mann pokes Shatta Wale over court judgement

Entertainment of Monday, 13 November 2023

Sally Mann, has expressed intense excitement at the Accra High Court’s final judgement over the Wildaland vs Shatta Wale case.



Reports state that the Dancehall artiste has been instructed by the court on behalf of the plaintiff, to refund the $120,000 owed them, among other reliefs.



He has also been ordered to pay interest on the sum from 14th December 2021 to the date of the final payment at a 5.5% rate, totaling $10,892.47, as well as some GHC20,000 as damages.



However, reacting to the situation in a discussion on Power FM, Sally Mann, who could not hide her joy, said it would prove if indeed Shatta has the money he always brags about.



Sally, while congratulating the plaintiff, (Maverick Entertainment, the organizers of Wildland), particularly one of its founding members, Baba Sadiq, for their victory, said, “He [Shatta Wale] wasn’t in court so people have been instructed to publish posters showing that he owes."



She continued with a claim: "They even said if Shatta does not pay the money in seven days, the court will sell his property to pay it back. I am extremely happy this is happening. This will prove whether he really has the money he brags about or not. $120,000 plus over $10,000 and GHC20,000. Ah, Shatta pay o. Otherwise, this town will not contain us. Because you said you are rich and if you are indeed rich, you don’t waste time with these issues. You just pay, without negotiation."



“Shatta should pay the money. I am happy and it serves you right. You took someone’s money without performing and you are bragging about it. In fact, Hon. Sadiq of Wildaland, you are the real Odogwu,” she stated in an interview with Power FM.



How Shatta earlier admitted to receiving $120,000 but refused to show up at Wildaland Festival



In October 2022, Shatta Wale during an interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3 confirmed receiving $120,000 as payment for the agreed performance.



He made these statements while disclosing the huge amount of money he had made from a list of events without showing up.



“I am the only artiste in Ghana that has been able to charge shows $100,000 three times in a row. And I won’t lie. The first Afro Nation show that they did in Ghana, the first time, they paid me $100,000 cash. Cardi B’s show that was held in Ghana, I was paid another $100,000.



"I took the money and didn’t go because they violated the contract. That’s what happened because it was a nice agreement. Sadiq’s Wildaland, I got paid $120,000. If the other artistes want to know, I want to tell them. So, if I tell somebody that I’ve been able to make $300,000 from shows in Ghana, they will think I’m bragging,” he retorted.





