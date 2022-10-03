I am grateful for my life despite the sickness and challenges - Daddy Lumba

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Highlife legend and songwriter, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known chiefly as Daddy Lumba, has expressed his gratitude to God for saving his life and giving him the opportunity to celebrate his 58th birthday in good health.



In a video published on his official YouTube Channel, Daddy Lumba (DL) recalled how an illness nearly took his life.



"Thank you, I must say that I am not growing old (laughs). I am grateful to God for adding a new year to my age. At least He gave it to me at the time when I faced challenges, the sickness that came my way and all the other situations. I am grateful for the good health that affords me to speak to my fans," he said.



Also, the famous musician sent a special dedication to his fans worldwide, especially his fan clubs who are best known for sharing Lumba's timeless songs across social media platforms.



According to DL, he "might not be here without their support", the reason why he will forever be indebted to them for their unflinching love.



"My biggest gratitude goes to my fans worldwide, especially my fan clubs all over the globe. I can't mention their names but I will start with the Die-Hard Fans of Lumba and the Fantasy Club of Daddy Lumba, House of DL and many more. God bless you all for holding me down, I might not be here without your support," the Highlife legend added in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



Daddy Lumba on September 29 marked his 58th birthday. This attracted tons of well wishes from his colleagues and fans.



Watch the video below:









Watch our latest programmes below:















OPD/BB