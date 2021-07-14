I am forever indebted to you – Dzifa Gomashie praises Adjoa Awindor

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran actress and former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Dzifa Gomashie, has expressed her profound gratitude to her confidant, NanaAdwoa Awindor, for being by her side through the good and bad days.



According to Madam Gomashie, her sister-friend whom she has known for over thirty years has been right beside her through thick and thin. She revealed that her motive was to let the world know how blessed she was to know Nana Adwoa Awindor, the former host of the popular diaspora television show “Greetings from Abroad.”



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South shared a selfie of herself and her close friend in each other’s embrace.



“I have decided to share my blessing with the world, and thank Opanyin CD Appiah and Auntie Aggie. You have been through everything with me. Good times and bad times. I see now what got to me is nothing compared to what we have been through. You have been, Guiding and correcting warmly.



"Inspiring and encouraging with love and admiration for who I have become. Providing and sharing whateveryou have with me....This picture, taken at the car park of the 37 Military Hospital, after your night duty by his side...taking turns with me....says it all. This photo taken just two days before the end...is etched in my heart FOREVER (FORGETHER). Only God knows what we have been through. I am forever indebted to you,” parts of the post read.



Some followers of the MP commended the two for serving “friendship goals”. Naa Ju Yoo Tsofayelor I wrote: “You two are a living example of true friendship and earthly sisters. I’m learning a lot from you. God bless you with long life, good health, and happiness.”



Another Yvonne Doe-Tamakloe said: “This is beautiful Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor I have tasted of this love too. And Abla Dzifa Gomashie couldn't have said it better. You are an amazing soul. Much love. I am learning from the best.”



Below is the post from Dzifa Gomashie:



NOT MY FAVOURITE PICTURE BUT MY FAVOURITE SISTER-FRIEND OF OVER THIRTY YEARS



I have been blessed by the Great I Am to have you in my life Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor.



I just drove on the road leading to your house but thought I would call you when I get home instead of coming through as it is late and I had a rough day in the Constituency.



I got home picked the phone to send you a message and saw this photo as your WhatsApp DP. Every negative, exhausting thought just flew out and was replaced with gratitude to God for everything and appreciation to your parents for birthing such an amazing soul.



I have decided to share my blessing with the world, and thank Opanyin CD Appiah and Auntie Aggie.



You have been through everything with me. Good times and bad times. I see now what got to me is nothing compared to what we have been through.



You have been, Guiding and correcting warmly. Inspiring and encouraging with love and admiration for who I have become. Providing and sharing whatever you have with me....



This picture, taken at the car park of the 37 Military Hospital, after your night duty by his side...taking turns with me....says it all.



This photo taken just two days before the end...is etched in my heart FOREVER (FORGETHER)



Only God knows what we have been through. I am forever indebted to you.



Gosh! Girl, You are such a blessing.



