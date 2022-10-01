I am disappointed in Sarkodie – Okraku-Mantey

Music of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has disclosed that he is somehow disappointed in Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.



The deputy minister's disappointment comes after a tweet by Sarkodie bemoaning that creatives work tirelessly to project the country to investors and tourists with no help whatsoever from the government.



"I was somehow disappointed when Sarkodie made those comments," Okraku-Mantey said.



According to the government appointee, the international Global Citizen Festival, which was held at the Black Star Square and graced by performances from creatives, including Sarkodie, was spearheaded by the government. In that regard, it would be unfair for Sarkodie to say the government does not support creatives.



"Sarkodie made those comments despite performing a few days after the Global Citizen Festival. So was the government not a key player in bringing the festival to Ghana?" he quizzed.



The politician further noted that the general impression concerning the government's support of creatives should be re-accessed. He explained that government could provide logistical support, technological innovations and other initiatives that will benefit the entire creative ecosystem but not directly offer financial support to creatives.



"I see that people think government will carry money for you (creative) to operate. Government will not be able to do that. It can only support with logistics, technology and initiatives which will inure to the benefit of everyone at once," he explained.



He ended by asserting that financial investment is at the behest of the private sector.



"It is the private sector that provides financial investment opportunities for creatives. Government will not invest, as in providing cash to a creative,” he maintained.



The deputy minister made these comments during the entertainment review show with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM, Saturday.



Following Kirani Ayat’s copyright fight against the government, Sarkodie threw his weight behind his colleague.



“We (creatives) do a lot to put our country out there, attracting a lot of tourists and investors that translates to money to help nation building yet that’s one sector with no support… I feel my brother and support him especially if he actually reached out and didn’t get help,” Sarkodie’s tweet read.



