I am depressed in my marriage with Dr UN - Joyce Dzidzor

Entertainment of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, a former AIDS Ambassador announced her marriage to Dr UN, the organizer of the infamous Kofi Annan UN Awards, the general public wondered whether the move was just for hype or a real deal.



The new bride in a disturbing post on Thursday announced that she has hit depression.



According to Joyce, she is "going through a lot right now."



The wife of Kwame Owusu Fordjour, known chiefly as Dr UN, has proposed that the lifetime union between a man and woman should be made renewable by contract.



"I think marriage should be contractual. Maximum years of living together 3 years and minimum of one month so that when both of you are not compatible, you can terminate the marriage contract. I am going through a lot right now. Feeling depressed," read the post sighted by GhanaWeb on September 29.



Social media users attached little or no seriousness to Joyce's claim of being depressed. They wrote that the two cannot be taken seriously due to their records.



Meanwhile, the couple in a series of posts have shared their fun moments which include the public display of affection from kissing to their bedroom moments.



