I am coming for you again – Maurice Ampaw vows to press another contempt charge against Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has promised to press a new contempt charge against media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa alias Afia Schwarzenegger.



According to him, he has evidence to prove that Afia has among other things violated a bond of good behaviour despite being the subject of a charge of contempt by a court.



“I gave her a lot of chance and she is back misbehaving on social media and I have gathered evidence to that effect, I am taking Afia to court for continuous contempt. The court made her sign a bond of good behaviour for three years, I am going to execute the bail bond against her,” Maurice Ampaw told Oman Channel in an interview.



He was speaking after leading one of his clients, a Canadian-based fashion designer to press defamation charges against Kumawood actor, Ogyam who had accused his client of having a sexual relationship with a popular pastor.



Ogyam in a series of YouTube videos accused Abena Boafowaa of sleeping with the founder and leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach church, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah alias Ajagurajah.



The actor has since recanted all the allegations following the lawsuit brought against him.



In February this year, a Tema High Court fined Afia Schwarzenegger GH¢60,000 in a contempt led by lawyer Maurice Ampaw.



The court additionally imposed GH¢5,000 fine on the social media celebrity, to be paid to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Benard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, for defamatory comments against him.



The court further ordered Afia Schwarzenegger, to sign a bond of good behaviour for 36 months and was also ordered not to make any pronouncements or comment on the case during the bond period.



Any breach of the orders, it was said, would result in her appearance before the court.



The fine was imposed after the court granted her prayer to vary 10-day jail term for refusing to appear before the court after Mr Boasiako sued her for contempt.







GA/SARA