I am booked and busy, thanks to Ghanaian promoters - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

b>Shatta Wale billed for major events in December



Shatta Wale thanks Ghanaian promoters



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has announced that he has been billed for major events expected to take place this festive season.



The celebrated musician, who was recently remanded into prison custody over a fake gun attack, has showed appreciation to Ghanaian promoters for ensuring that he performs at all the big events this Christmas.



"Today weh I see say Ghana show promoters deh love me ...wow!!! bookings be this ...I will also try my possible best to support you all to make it a success ..Ghana Promoters I love you wai #SHAXMAX," said Shatta in a tweet dated November 28.



Also, on December 25, Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal will hold a joint concert dubbed "Freedom Concert" at the Accra Sports Stadium.



A host of outdoor events are expected to take place this December hence party animals can mark their calendar and prepare for a fun-filled 'party-after-party' next month.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has noted that only fully COVID-19 vaccinated individuals will be allowed entry to any event in Ghana. This forms part of preventing the spread of the deadly virus at public gatherings this Christmas holidays.



"Vaccination cards will be required to enter, you must show that you have been vaccinated to be able to enter...age five and above would require a mask. Masks would be removed for special activities like eating and drinking," said Mr Okraku Mantey on Hitz FM.



