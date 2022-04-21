I am blown away by the quality of Ghanaian songs - French Ambassador

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French Ambassador says Ghanaian artistes make creative music



Anne Sophie Ave acknowledges works of local artistes



French Ambassador speaks highly of Ghanaian artistes selling out UK arena



A lot of people have wondered why French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Ave, has a kin interest in the promotion of Ghanaian music and artistes.



According to the ambassador who has won the hearts of many, Ghana produces good tunes just like the UK and US.



She described local artistes as "creative and professional", a reason she loves working and supporting their craft.



Anne Sophie Ave made this known when she graced Talkertainemnt with Elsie Lamar on GhanaWeb TV to share her experience in the West African state.



She has acknowledged the efforts of artistes who so far have collaborated with international acts and toured the world with their songs.



"I did my homework, going through the several amazing artistes that you have in Ghana and am just blown away by the quality of what they do. The UK and the US have spotted them immediately. Quite a few of the artistes are doing collaborations in the US and the UK. They are shutting down the huge arenas and it is very impressive."



Annie disclosed that her goal is to also introduce French artistes to music lovers in Ghana.



"I thought this quality of music, this professionalism, this creativity... that tells something about Ghana. As a brand ambassador, I've got to work on that to put Ghana on the map for France and also, use some French artiste to be more known in Ghana," she said.



See the video below:



