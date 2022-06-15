I am bigger than your Sarkodie and others, stop comparing us - Shatta Wale warns

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wale wants all attention on growing the industry



Unnecessary comparisons cause of fights in music industry, Shatta Wale



Go and ask Sarkodie, Stonebwoy if they are my size, Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale has had it with the daily comparison of his craft to some of his colleagues in the music industry, especially Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif, who are considered Ghana's 'big artistes' making strides with their music.



Wale has once again hit back at persons who are fond of knocking heads together with such unnecessary comparison which breeds hate and bitterness in the local music industry.



He has called an end to such attitude by fans belonging to the various music camps.



"Every day, you people dey on social media dey compare one artiste to the other, causing problems here and there. Meanwhile, we have a lot of challenges that need solutions. Musicians are being cheated here and there and you people are interested in fights," he fumed while speaking in a Facebook Live on Tuesday.



He again set the record straight on how big his brand is in Ghana and the rest of the world. He asserted that he was more successful in terms of music than any of the country's favourites, thus Sarkodie, Stonebwoy or Black Sherif.



"Abeg you, don't compare me to your Black Sherif and Sarkodie. Go and ask Sarkodie, is he my size? Go and ask your Stonebwoy, is he my size?" he questioned naysayers.