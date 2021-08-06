'I am being wise in spending the money I am making' - Black Sherif

Entertainment of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker and the most trending artiste currently in Ghana, Black Sherif has revealed that he’s making money from his music career.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, said he’s not spending lavishly because he’s reinvesting the money back into his music career.



“I’m making money but that’s money that I have to reinvest back into my music career,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



Black Sherif told Amansan Krakye “But I don’t spend lavishly because there is some type of money that when you get you don’t just spend it anyhow.



“At this point in my career if money comes I don’t have to chop but it should go back into the music that I’m doing,” he told the host.



Black Sherif made a breakthrough with his banger ‘First Sermon’ and on the recently released ‘Second Sermon’ he delved deep into the struggles of his life.