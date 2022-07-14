I am against the hairstyle Michy has chosen for our son - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Shatta Wale reacts to sour relationship with Michy



Shatta says he doesn't have access to his son



Shatta speaks into the future of his son, Majesty



Shatta Wale has explained that not only does Michy, the mother of his 7-year-old son, keep the child away from him; but he is also denied the opportunity to make any decision for his beloved child, Majesty.



Shatta said he is against his son's dreadlocks but his mother who currently has custody of the minor without any legal backing sees nothing wrong with the young boy's hairstyle although he has spoken against it.



According to the popular musician, his son is too young to be rocking that "rasta".



"I don't like that hair, I don't like that hairstyle but that is why I say that he will grow up to see that his father is not a rastaman... he will grow up to decide for himself. I am an artiste but I don't want my kid like that but you know he is with his mum and doesn't know anything," he expressed his displeasure in an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty.



On the occasion of this year's Father's Day, Shatta Wale disclosed that his baby mamas including Michy have prevented him from seeing any of his children.



This has contributed to him missing out on important occasions like their birthdays. He was, however, optimistic that his children will grow up to appreciate the efforts he made despite his absence.



"I don't really get the time to spend time with my children... It is not the kid's problem, it is their mum.



"I love Majesty so much because I was there the entire nine months. Anytime she had to go to the hospital, I was there. When she was giving birth, I was there. In the C-Section, I saw everything.



"He is going to grow up and understand everything that is going on because he is smart. He is going to be somebody great in the future," said Shatta Wale in a radio interview monitored by GhanaWeb on July 14.







