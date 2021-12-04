You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 04Article 1416112

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 December 2021

I am a target for ritualists - Ghanaian hermaphrodite musician

Afrobeat singer, Labena play videoAfrobeat singer, Labena

Female singer, Labena says her life is in danger

Labena being pursued for money rituals

Labena recalls a time she was attacked by a ritualist

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Labena, has disclosed how she has become a target for money ritualists due to her biological condition.

Born hermaphrodite, the condition of having both male and female reproductive organs, she has challenged all odds to pursue her dream of becoming a singer, however, she is fully aware of the danger surrounding her.

Labena in an interview on 'Let's Talk Entertainment' with Sir Roy on OMYTV, recalled how she was rescued at night by neighbours when a man, suspected to be a ritualist attempted to break into her home.

"Sometimes around 1-2 am they come to my house. I don't know what they want from me. I have been told of how they use us (hermaphrodite) for rituals. One time I was in the sitting room watching a movie and I had a feeling to spy outside and I saw a guy come into my compound, he asked some children questions about me. The next Sunday at night, he came trying to break in. Luckily, there is an apartment nearby so they sounded their alarm."

She added: "....they use us for spiritual things. It got to a time I couldn't come out. If I want to come out I have to cover myself, put on nose masks so they won't recognize me."

Labena who is out with a new single titled 'Baby' that features Mr Drew has admonished fans to continue supporting her craft: "I love everyone who has supported me since day one, I love everyone."





