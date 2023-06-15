‘I am a secular artiste, so I can’t do gospel?’ – Efya hits back at critics

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Sensational singer, Efya Nokturnal, has chastised her critics for coming at her for collaborating on a song with a gospel musician. According to her, she remains a child of God and no one but God holds the right to judge her.



In an exclusive interview with Berla Mundi, Efya revealed that she came under intense criticism and attack for being featured in a gospel song. She described the incident as unfortunate and wondered why people would come at her because she was featured in a gospel song.



She said, “I did a song with the gospel artiste, and they came at me and her, asking why she would collaborate with a secular artist like me. This is what I’m talking about.”



Efya stressed that it is sickening for people to assume that secular musicians are devilish and do not have a relationship with God.



She explained, What’s that about? Can I not do gospel music? Are we serious? I am a Child of God. What are you saying? I have the power in me. I went to Bible School. You can’t Bible more than me.”



The celebrated singer called on music lovers and Ghanaians to focus on her positive side, and achievement and desist from pulling her down with negativity. She mentioned that she holds the distinction of being the first female artiste to break records and win multi-awards.



Efya is arguably one of the finest musicians in the country. She has worked with A-list artistes like Sarkodie, R2bees, Stonebwoy, D-Black and a host of others.



