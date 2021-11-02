I am a mature man, I have slowed down on smoking - Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, popularly known as Kwaw Kese, has revealed that he is gradually quitting smoking.



According to Kwaw, he is now a "mature man" and for that reason has decided to "slow down on some things" including his smoking habit.



"Now, I have taken a break. Now I am a mature man, I am grown, I have kids. I have slowed down on some things," said the rapper in an interview with Andy Dosty.



Kwaw Kese also known as "Abodam" translated as crazy, says not even his wife could convince him to stop smoking. He revealed that although she wasn't in support of his addiction, there was little she could do.



"I was crazy, now the craziness has toned down. Now it is beautiful madness," he said.



The singer who is married to Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour added, "I was doing it before she came into my life. She knew I was doing it so she couldn't complain. She doesn't support it but that is my thing. I was doing it before I met her and when I met her I was still doing it. The whole world knows that I smoked but now I have toned it down."



It could be recalled that the rapper was in 2014 arrested by the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi for smoking marijuana.