I am a choosy artiste - Worlasi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Ghanaian Versatile Artiste, Worlasi Langani, popularly known as Worlasi, has described himself as a "curious" person.



“I think I am a curious person. I want to do what I want. My first album, I challenged myself to produce the whole thing, except for two songs on the album. For my second album, I challenged myself to work with a live band album, so I contacted a band ‘Senku Live’ and we did a live album and one of the most difficult albums I’ve ever made.”



Worlasi’s music is not the regular song you hear on the radio. His music is impeccable and has a rich African sound.



In 2017, Worlasi made a remarkable appearance on a notable platform, Coke Studio, where he performed together with a Kenyan group, Sauti Sol, and Nigeria’s Chidinma.



The Woezor singer is currently working on a project to promote the planting of trees. Last weekend, the rapper, and artist had a concert dubbed ‘The Giving Shade Concert’ to create awareness for the planting of trees.



According to him, he has always wanted to be an environmentalist, but, didn’t have the resources back then, however, now has the resources, people supporting the agenda.



“I’ve been wanting to do it for the longest time, but I feel like I didn’t have the strength yet, I was just a budding artiste, but now I feel like I have the resources, I have the people to back me,” Worlasi asserted.



Asked if he is a choosy artiste, in terms of collaborations, the Mawuena hitmaker responded by saying yes.



“I think I am. I think I am very choosy. I feel like I am not done with myself, I feel like I have more to say, a lot of ideas to give, and so it’s difficult to find the person who understands the idea you are trying to put out,” he told Valerie Danso on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



He also shared his opinion on what to do to better the music industry in Ghana.

According to him, Musicians should receive royalties when their songs are played in pubs, radio, during performances, and others.



“Second thing is having infrastructure for artistes, spaces to perform, a place bigger than Alliance. A place bigger than National Theatre and standard studios for artistes to record,” he stated.



The versatile Artistes also disclosed that he didn’t hide his other part as a painter, but rather some of his works are personal projects which involve people’s wives and kids so he decided to keep it private notwithstanding, the Artist had his first exhibition two months ago which had a massive turnout.



Worlasi’s musical calling can be traced back to his first song, Ay3 Adz3 in 2013, and he has since risen and stood tall as a rapper, singer, music producer and songwriter.



His skillfulness enables him to switch from singing to rapping in English, Ewe, Fante, Ga and Pidgin and his songs such as We All Go Die, Mawuena, Comot, Odzo, one life and Woezor are commendable for their great lyrics.