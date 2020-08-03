I am Ghana's Beyonce, a national asset - Wendy Shay tells Ghanaians

Entertainment of Monday, 3 August 2020

Award-winning Afropop and Afrobeats singer Wendy Addo, known by many fans and followers as Wendy Shay, has said she is Ghana's equivalent of Beyonce.



The Stevie Wonder singer took to her Twitter account to proclaim that she was synonymous with Beyonce in Ghana and arguable the African continent.



Wendy Shay added that she is a national asset and called on Ghanaians to value and protect her. After posting a photo of herself wearing a white dress, Wendy Shay captioned it, "Ghana, this is your Beyonce. National Asset. Protect it"



The Shay On You singer's tweet she made follows the release of Shatta Wale and Beyonce's Already music videos which has been streamed almost 8 million times on YouTube.



Prior to making the post, Wendy Shay appeared in a viral video in which she claimed she thought she was the lady in Shatta Wale and Beyonce's iconic photograph. According to her, she had to look again to realize that she was not the one and that it was actually Beyonce standing by Shatta Wale.



Wendy Shay has always claimed to be one of the best female artistes in the country and has urged Ghanaians to rate her highly oftentimes. She can tout herself as one of the very few female artistes in Ghana and actually the world to have a collaboration with Shatta Wale.



This is owing to the fact that Shatta Wale has stated categorically that he does not really like featuring females in his line of work. Wendy Shay recently warmed hearts on social media when she attended the wedding of her official photographer and was seen entertaining fans with one of her songs.





