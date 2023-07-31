Entertainment of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Pappy Kojo has declared that he is a Nigerian and always knew he had the Nigerian culture in him.



He made this announcement in an audio he posted on his Twitter page.



According to him, he was curious to trace his ancestors’ origin and out of that curiosity, he decided to take the ancestry DNA test.



He continued by saying that when the test came in, it showed that he is a Nigerian.



The hip-pop artiste seemed happy at the test result and he added that he always knew he was not a Ghanaian but Nigerian.



“Chale guys, I just did my DNA test; my ancestry thing, the DNA thing. I found out that I am actually a Nigerian. Omo, I am Nigerian oo. I always knew I am Nigerian”, Pappy Kojo said.



His post has aroused reactions from netizens.



A netizen known as EXpensive Gh Minister of Abandoned project commentated by saying that: “Your mother has something to explain to your father then… trust me”.



“We already know this on, and it’s not only you. Addo D, Ken Ofori Atta, Bawumia, Cecelia Dapaah, Gabby Orchtere, Ya’ll should leave Gh”, a netizen tweeted.



“Me naaa I knew… your comedic side gave it away”, Barima commented.



The ancestry DNA test has been in the system for some time now, and through that, a lot of people have been able to trace their true origin as well as find their lost relatives.



Check out the post below:















