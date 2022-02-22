You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 22Article 1474853

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I always dress like a man to church – Ghanaian transgender discloses

Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin, has disclosed that she always dresses like a man to church.

Known in real life as Emmanuel Hughes, the popular Ghanaian transgender who identifies as a woman, said she wears male attires to church because she wants to be seen in her raw state.

“When I go to church, I’m just normal with my joggers and shirt. I dress like a man to church. I do that because I just want to be in my raw state. Even women have their raw states,” she stated in an interview with Delay.

Delay then quoted the part of the Bible, Deuteronomy 22:5, which states that; ‘A woman shall not wear anything that pertains to a man, nor shall a man put on a woman's garment, for all who do so are an abomination to the LORD your God.’

“I have read that part of the Bible but as I said earlier, God knows everything.’ Ohemartin responded.

Ohemartin added that she feels uncomfortable discussing issues of Christianity, adding that it is a very complicated topic.

“I go to church a lot. But when we talk about Christianity as a topic, I feel a lot of people want to bring God into issues of how people should act or who they chose to sleep with. It’s very uncomfortable and that is very wrong because even in the bible, God says come as you are and not as you pretend,” she stated on the Delay show.

