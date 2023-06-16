'I almost sold my father’s Rolls Royce to sponsor my music career' – Davido

Entertainment of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has narrated how he almost sold his father's luxurious car to pursue his music career.



Speaking in an interview with ABtalks, Davido said he dropped out of school, sold his father's televisions, furniture and almost sold his father's Rolls Royce.



His comment correspondences with his cousin, B-red who had earlier revealed that he teamed up with Davido to sell the singer's father's TVs.



Not long ago, B-red in an interview, disclosed how he and Davido tole 20 television sets from his house and sold it to sponsor their music career.



Davido on his part, said his father found out he had dropped out of school to pursue music, a move Mr Adedeji Adeleke refused to support.



Due to his father's refusal, Davido said he resulted to selling his father's properties to fund his music career.



He said;



“So I blew up, remember I said that I told him I wanted to move back, but he disagreed. I ended up dropping out, he found out that I wasn’t in school for like a year.



I broke into his house in Atlanta, sold all the TVs, all his furniture. I almost sold his Rolls Royce, because I was like ‘yeah I want to do this music’ but he didn’t want me to, so I was like ‘you know what?’ I’m just about that crazy.”