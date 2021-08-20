I almost got killed 6 times in four months – Van Vicker recounts his Liberian war experience

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Actor and entrepreneur, Van Vicker, has described how he escaped six death attempts on his life within a space of four months.



This, he said, happened during the Liberian Civil War in the late nineties, leading up to his relocation to Ghana.



Speaking on the Breakfast Show on GTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, he said that although his memory isn't clear about exactly which year between 1990 and 1991 this happened, he vividly recalls how his life was spared six times.



He made reference to the ongoing political uprising in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have taken control of the country, forcing American troops out, and the president of the country fleeing.



Van Vicker stated that such incidences bring back very sentimental memories to him, getting him to show even more gratitude to God for the deliverance and the preservation of his life.



“I always get confused whether it was 90 or 91, for some reason, I always get it mixed up but either way, I should be right one way or the other. I think it was in 1991 November when we escaped from the war in Liberia and when I say, I use the war to invoke some kind of resilience and I count my blessings, it just means that within a span of about just three-four months, I almost got killed about six times.



“So, for me, when I see things like what is happening in Afghanistan, it just brings back those memories, gets me very sentimental, and I just count my blessings every day,” he said.



