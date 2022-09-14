I agree with claims 'Poverty' is more popular than me – J.Derobie

Music of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Derrick Oboubie Jnr. known in showbiz circles as J.Derobie agrees with those who say that his hit song ‘Poverty’ is bigger than him.



According to the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year award winner, most people know his song even more than they know him.



In an interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show, J.Derobie was asked about his opinion when people say that his 'Poverty' hit song is more popularly known than him.



He answered: “I agree to some extent that my 'Poverty' hit song is bigger than me or well-known than me because the song really went viral.



“Some people even learnt how to sing the words of my 'Poverty' song before I did the recording of the song in the studio,” he added on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.