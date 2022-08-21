You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 21Article 1607219

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I acted in a porn movie before hitting stardom - Wisa Greid reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Wisa reveals he has shot porn movies in the past Wisa reveals he has shot porn movies in the past

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Eugene Ashie, popularly known as Wisa Greid, has revealed that he starred in a porn video before becoming a musician.

Speaking with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the artiste asked Ghanaians sought to buttress this as a feat of his.

“I have acted in a blue film before. I was not having my deadlocks on, so if you don’t look at it carefully enough, you might assume it's a different person but then that is me,” he said.

Proving he indeed shot a sex video, the artiste disclosed the title of the porn video he shot before rising to fame.

According to him, some Ghanaians had the opportunity to see his video circulated after he became famous.

"Some Ghanaians have watched this video before and they know what I am talking about," he added.

After making this disclosure, the 'Ekikimi' artiste mentioned that some Ghanaians who spotted him expressed shock and refused to accept he was indeed the person in the video.

This will be the second shocking piece of news surrounding the artiste aside from his 2015 brouhaha when he pulled out his manhood on stage at a Citi FM Decemba 2 Rememba Concert while grinding on a female dancer.



Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Erasmus Ransford Tawiah Madjitey (ERT Madjitey). Credit: Madjitey Memorial

All about E. R. T. Madjitey: Ghana’s first IGP who became a founding member of the NPP

Sportsleading sports icon

Medeama beat Hearts of Oak in GHALCA Top 6

GHALCA Top 6: Medeama cruise past Hearts of Oak with a 3-1 win

Businessleading business icon

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Adu Boahen's Black Star Securities was a company in his armpit, had zero market share - Martin Kpebu

Africaleading africa news icon

Gold bars

The top 10 African countries with the largest gold holdings

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Condoms

Ghanaians shouldn't kill their wives because of condoms