Flooding kills 41 in northern Nigeria

At least 41 people have died due to flooding in northern Nigeria, and more than 10,000 have been forced from their homes.



The head of the emergency agency in Jigawa state, Yusuf Sani Babura, told the BBC's Chris Ewokor that many families whose houses were destroyed are now staying in temporary shelters in public schools.



Many have also lost their livelihoods after crops and livestock were washed away.



A number of environmental experts have criticised what they called the poor preparations of the authorities to mitigate the effects of widespread flooding in Nigeria.



