I’II not allow my daughter marry a pastor if it's not the will of God – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Marriage Counsellor Pastor Charlotte Oduro says unless God approves or orders that her daughter should marry a pastor, she will never encourage her to do so.



The popular counsellor and woman of God said ”if it is the will of God to get my daughter to marry a pastor, so be it. But in terms of a physical decision, I will not encourage her to do that”.



Pastor Oduro said she would also take the opportunity to tell her daughter what marrying a pastor entail, and if she would be able to do it, then she is at liberty to do that.



She said some men of God please their church members and deprive their families of care.



”Some pastors give their members more care than their family. They do so, especially with people who have money. What they say is what he listens to. He gives all the attention to the members and does not even have time for his wife. Some p[astoprs can maltreat their wives because of some members they are associated with.”



Pastor Charlotte Oduro was speaking to Nhyiraba Asirigi on the weekend Morning Show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



Marriage to a pastor, in her opinion, is difficult, but with God and prayers, one can survive.



“Some pastors have neglected their families and believe the church is their family. A godly man whose family is safe would see his church flourish. If your wife, children, and home are content with you, the church will thrive.”



