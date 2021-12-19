‘I've really been affected’ – Matilda Asare speaks on her allege exit from NPP

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Ghanaian actress Matilda Asare has been explaining herself after she was alleged to have posted on Facebook that she regrets voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I regret Voting for NPP” - This is what the actress is alleged to have posted on Facebook using the account ‘Matilda Asare’.



The said post appears to cushioned her into trobles as a section of the Ghanaian populace, particularly NDC loyalists bashing her for choosing to associate herself with the NPP in the first place.



But reacting to the issues on Peace FM's Entertainment Review show Saturday, she denied the Facebook writeup, revealing that there are some unknown faces behind that ‘Matilda Asare’ account.



According to her, she has not regretted campaigning and voting for the NPP and never will she do so.



“No, I didn't write that post on Facebook. That account is not mine. Whenever I use Matilda Asare, I get hacked so I've changed all social media handles to ‘New Matilda Asare’,” she told host Kwasi Aboagye.



She mentioned ‘New Matilda Asare’ as her official Facebook account.



Asked whether she has been affected in any way by the said Facebook post, she replied, “Yes, I've really been affected. Some party bigwigs have called to register their displeasure in me.”