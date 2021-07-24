Hustle to pay the bills but never give up on your dream job - Mista Myles

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Mista Myles has advised upcoming artistes never to give up on what they love no matter how hard the circumstances.



He was interviewed by Brown Berry on the Dryve of Your Lyfe on YFM where he disclosed that being in the music industry for seven years, he has been turned down a lot of times, however, the love that he has for the job keeps him going, with faith that it will get better.



According to him, it is okay and advisable to find other ventures so as to be able to settle bills while the passion-driven job is not yet paying enough, however, “You can’t give up on what you love because then even though you’re paying your bills, you won’t be happy”, he explained.



Mista Myles he has heard “it will be okay” a lot of times and from a lot of people and although it has not gotten ‘okay’ to the level he wants, he will keep doing his music till it gets there.



The Mimlife records signee earlier today released his four-track EP which he titles “Unread Messages”. The EP contains four songs, one featuring Kelvynboy and it is currently out on all streaming platforms. . He has also dropped the official music video for ‘Mind Love’, the first song off the EP.