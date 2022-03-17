Hushpuppi allegedly commits $400,000 worth of fraud from prison

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hushpuppi engages in illicit crime in jail



Hushpuppi arrested in Dubai



Hushpuppi to face 20 years in jail



New charges have been filed against apprehended Nigerian fraudster and influencer, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi for allegedly committing fraud and laundering more than $400,000 while in jail in the United States of America.



The news was reported by verified Nigerian blog, ‘Instablog9ja’, with some documents stating that a piece of new evidence has been brought before the United States District Court of California on March 16, 2022.



The new information is said to have indicted Ramon Abbas of fraud and money laundering even while at a U.S. Federal penitentiary institution.



According to the details shared in the document by the blog, between January 28 and March 4, 2022, security authorities at a federal prison in the United States detected that Hushpuppi was using the internet often.



This triggered suspicions, which led the security team to record Hushpuppi’s actions, knowing the reason for which he was initially arrested was for an internet-related crime.



Per reports, his activities were tracked over the course of seven days on a system built up just for him and what they noticed was shocking to the team.



It was discovered that underground cybercriminal marketplace was discovered to be selling EIP debit cards to Hushpuppi. A total of 58 EIP debit cards, worth $429,800, were purchased on the site by the influencer.



Everything was filmed including how he even laundered money which led to his arrest sometime in 2020.



Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, where he lived, in June 2020 with members of his gang while they were sleeping at their residences.



The criminal mastermind kingpin was later flown to the United States of America where he is likely to face up to 20 years in jail.



In July 2021, the 38 years old man in court records according to BBC reports, pleaded guilty to targeting multiple victims and laundered illicit funds in banks all over the world.



























