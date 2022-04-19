Hungry celebrities are endorsing political parties to survive – Kumawood Actor

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Kumawood actor, Sean Paul has revealed the reason why most celebrities especially Kumawood Actors and actresses are endorsing political parties indicating that it is an avenue for them to cash on and survive hard times.



Over the years, some Kumawood Actors have endorsed the country’s two major political parties; the NDC and NPP while others even joined their campaign platforms to win votes for the preferred political parties.



In the run-up to the 2020 general elections, Kumawood actors like Afua Koo, Matilda Asare, Michael Afrane, Mr. Beautiful, Sylvester Agyapong, and others endorsed NPP and NDC.



Speaking on AMBASSADOR TV Entertainment Show hosted by Osei Kwadwo and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Sean Paul emphasized that “Actors who endorsed Political parties are agents against the development of Ghana”



According to him “Those celebrities are hungry and the only avenue they can get money is to endorse political parties to feed their empty stomach”



“Some of them endorse these parties because of cars, others also go for money but they don’t think about the development of Ghana and how these politicians will help Ghana” Sean Paul said.



Sean Paul added that “It is the responsibility for celebrities in the country to be bold and tell the politicians to think about the country and criticize them but these people are endorsing the politicians because of hunger”.



He, therefore, urged his colleagues to refrain from selling their credibility to politicians for money.