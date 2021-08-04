Hunger made me discover my youtube craft - Kwadwo Sheldon

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: Daryl Tetteh

Content creator, comedian and satirist, Kwadwo Sheldon has revealed how he became one of the famous faces when it comes to Ghanaian youtube.



Having lost his father at a tender age, he learned to hustle and be responsible on his own.



Speaking on Hot Quiz, he stated the motivation behind his drive to become content creator.



"Hunger and Unemployment made me discover I can make money with Youtube and that's the fact" he said.



He further stated that, the biggest content which launched him into the limelight was his reaction on the "Kuppe Boys".



He stated that he cannot be a role model or a mentor to anyone because he has messed up on the way but advised up coming youtubers to be consistent and put in much effort into their work because Youtube is very difficult to operate.



"I was basically at the top of established media P for the Most Popular Youtube channel in Ghana and I didn't sleep to get there. I channeled everything I had into that and it has materialized for me"



