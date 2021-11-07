Hundreds crowd TV3 premises to audition for Date Rush Season 6

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Season 6 auditions for the Date Rush reality show is currently underway at the premises of organizers, TV3 in Accra.



The two day audition event started yesterday and is expected to continue today to select suitable candidates to look for love on screen.



The reality show is a match-making show which promises to find love for all participants, both guys and ladies.



One thing that surprised many at yesterday’s session was the number of beautiful young guys and ladies who crowded the place to be selected.



Some of the audition participants also expressed shock at the numbers seen yesterday. The second phase of the competition is expected to come on today at the same venue.



The crowd seen yesterday begs the question, “are all these people really single?”



Watch the video below:



